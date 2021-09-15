MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $34.04 million and $135,593.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.16 or 0.00006606 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00433172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.65 or 0.01053142 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000066 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,774,473 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

