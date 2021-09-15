Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Makes New $204,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 956,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,192.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,803. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

