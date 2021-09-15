Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 13,300 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in PCM Fund were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PCM Fund by 41.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 207.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PCM Fund by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCM stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. PCM Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

