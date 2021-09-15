Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.61

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.61 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $250.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 103.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after buying an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

