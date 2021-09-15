Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 10,140 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.16 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

