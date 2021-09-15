Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $23.77 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 394,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,511,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 12,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 11,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $254.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

