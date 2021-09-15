Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

