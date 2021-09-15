Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.4% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 40,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.