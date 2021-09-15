Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $6.81 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

