Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

