Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 527 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.