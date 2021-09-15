Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in DaVita by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

DaVita stock opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

