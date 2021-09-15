Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after buying an additional 165,970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 38,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE NBR opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $133.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

