Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at $222,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWT stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

