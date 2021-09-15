MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 575,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after buying an additional 64,996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,479,000 after purchasing an additional 253,615 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.35.

