MCF Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 844 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 100.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $57.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

