MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 569.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

