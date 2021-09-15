Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of MTNB opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Matinas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $253.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.64.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 41.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 931,447 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $105,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 31.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 94,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

