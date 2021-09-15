Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 23,457 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the second quarter worth $117,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $3,339,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $4,067,000. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.