Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Down 99.9% in August

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MWWC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,888,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,467,141. Marketing Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.