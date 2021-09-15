Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Down 99.9% in August

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 321,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,523,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MWWC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,888,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,467,141. Marketing Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is an automotive company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, painting and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive after market industry and provides design services for automobile manufacturers. The firm’s products include blow molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body side moldings, and interior dash components.

