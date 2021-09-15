Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 3,880 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 42,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.68. 13,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,038. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 881.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

