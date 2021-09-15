Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,796 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $275,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 15.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 31,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 652,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,353,840. The firm has a market cap of $260.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.