Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 240,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 582,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.57. 167,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,431. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.