Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. 2,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $54.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

