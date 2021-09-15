Marcum Wealth LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.57. 23,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average is $196.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

