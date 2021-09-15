Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $40,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,401. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

