Maple (MPL) Hits Market Cap of $6.56 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.16 or 0.00021560 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $150,633.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00142964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00842062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

