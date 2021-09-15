ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $681.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $681.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.70 million and the lowest is $674.40 million. ManTech International reported sales of $636.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.99 million.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

MANT opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.