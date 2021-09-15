Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03. Makita has a 1-year low of $41.70 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

