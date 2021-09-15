MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

