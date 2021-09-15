Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,358 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.