Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,215 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.17. 90,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,781,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

