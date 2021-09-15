MacroGenics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 4,520 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,776% compared to the typical daily volume of 241 call options.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.