M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) Plans Dividend of GBX 10

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MPE opened at GBX 780.47 ($10.20) on Wednesday. M.P. Evans Group has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £425.91 million and a PE ratio of 28.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 715.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 709.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

