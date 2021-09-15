Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 206,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,503,000 after buying an additional 22,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.33.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $420.50 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

