Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,387 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 227.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,039,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 721,805 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 322,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,623. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $305.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.70. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

