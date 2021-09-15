Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $207,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total value of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,875 shares of company stock worth $15,362,110 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

