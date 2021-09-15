Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,190 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 103,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at $307,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter valued at $500,000. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,886.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $404.62 million, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 15.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 63.68%.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.