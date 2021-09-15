Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 293,922 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,051,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

RIDE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 42.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after acquiring an additional 204,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

