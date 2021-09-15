Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.77. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2,153 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 49.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

