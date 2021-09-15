Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza Purchases 3,222 Shares

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $50,263.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jose De Jesus Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $87,617.80.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jose De Jesus Loza bought 966 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $16,789.08.

Limoneira stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a P/E ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 284,789 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Limoneira by 24.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 53,762 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

