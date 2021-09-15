Liberum Capital Increases SThree (LON:STEM) Price Target to GBX 650

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get SThree alerts:

STEM opened at GBX 575 ($7.51) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. SThree has a 12-month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 588 ($7.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 508.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 442.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £767.69 million and a PE ratio of 27.91.

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.