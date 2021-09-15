Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $678,468.35 and approximately $313.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,168.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.10 or 0.07223251 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00383930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.74 or 0.01356295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00120375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00567773 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $259.14 or 0.00549393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00338389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

