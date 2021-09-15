LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 887.8% from the August 15th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LZ stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.16.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

