Lee Russell Curran Sells 25,542 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$206,185.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,021,739.81.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$8.27 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$2.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

