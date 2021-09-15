Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the August 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSRCY. Mizuho lowered shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Lasertec alerts:

LSRCY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. 20,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,796. Lasertec has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.