Larson Financial Group LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

