Larson Financial Group LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. 8,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,567. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03.

