Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 134,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000.

VSGX traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,722. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.49. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

