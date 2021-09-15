Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 467 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,568 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,529. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

